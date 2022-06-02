Pia Wurtzbach hopes to inspire people to try running

Pia Wurtzbach is using her platform to encourage people to try running as a way to stay strong and fit.

The former Miss Universe opened up about her training as she joins in the celebration of Global Running Day.

"For years, I used to look at runners and think, 'Wow... how to be you?' I've always wanted to give it a try so I started with fun runs and virtual charity runs with the WWF," she said.

"And then I got COVID last January and I hated the state I was in. I felt so weak, sluggish, not myself. This prompted me to give it a serious try. So I just went for it!" she added.

Wurtzbach admitted that the first part of training with her coach was a struggle, but she was determined to "see where my body can take me."

"I was hating everything! Thirty minutes felt like an eternity! But willpower was stronger and for the first time, I'm sticking to a program not for aesthetic purposes. It's not for a brand, for a photo shoot, or a beach vacation. This is for me," she said.

"I want to see how far I can go and how much stronger I can become."

Now three months into her training, Wurtzbach said she is "feeling stronger every day."

The former beauty queen said she is looking forward to reaching more running milestones as she invited others to try running as a hobby.

"If you've ever wanted to try running, this is the sign you're looking for. Don't let excuses stop you! I started with zero training," she said.

"It's the community that pushed me to heed the call. So maybe this post inspires you to try something new again, too," she ended.

