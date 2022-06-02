LOOK: Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi in fashion shoot

MANILA -- Lauren Dyogi crossed over from entertainment to fashion in his latest magazine stint.

The director and head of ABS-CBN's talent management arm Star Magic appears on the cover of Mega Man magazine, which was released online on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the cover and the short film, which were both shot at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City:

In an interview with Mega Man, Dyogi said that in his more than 30 years in ABS-CBN, he has always found the most joy in discovering new talents in the Philippines through auditions.

"It's like finding a needle in a haystack. You change the template of what is being appreciated by the public. You are able to change the template of who people can look up to," he said.

And while he was initially worried about people comparing him to his predecessors at Star Magic, Diyogi said he is the type to always take on challenges.

"Hindi kasi ako umaatras sa challenges, e. In my career, I've never really said, 'No.' Very rare occasions when I said, 'No.' I take on challenges. I don't think much about it, I just do it. It helps that you just work," he said.

Diyogi took on the role of Star Magic head last year, succeeding Mariole Alberto and Johnny Manahan.

