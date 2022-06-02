Culture shorts: 55th NSAC, free screenings, and more

MANILA -- Here are some events which may be of interest to art and culture enthusiasts.

55TH NATIONAL STUDENTS ART COMPETITION

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. recently launched its 55th National Students Arts Competition (NSAC).

Themed "Sulong Sining, this year's NSAC challenges the Filipino youth to take the lead in directing the country towards a brighter tomorrow through their art.

Students from all across the Philippines are invited to submit works in watercolor, oil/acrylic, sculpture, and digital fine arts.

Applicants may submit their entries until September 5, with more information available on the NSAC microsite.

NSAC alumni over the years include art masters such as Ang Kiukok, Ben Cabrera, Angel Cacnio, Jose Joya, and Federico Alcuaz.

FREE SCREENINGS AT CCP ARTHOUSE CINEMA

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Arthouse Cinema is holding back-to-back screenings of National Artist Lino Brocka's "Macho Dancer" and National Artist Ishmael Bernal's "Manila By Night."

These will be held starting at 2 p.m. on June 3, Friday, at the Tanghalang Manuel Conde.

"Macho Dancer" follows the story of a teenager from the mountains who journeys to Manila in an effort to support his family after he was abandoned by his American lover.



In "Manila By Night," lovers and families' conflicts are radically pitted against each other as they live in the night streets rampant with drugs and prostitution.

Those who are interested to watch are asked to pre-register here.

MIGZ SALAZAR AT ARTABLADO

Robinsons Land's ARTablado is showcasing the works of Filipino contemporary artist Allanrey "Migz" Salazar.

His exhibition at the third floor of Robinsons Galleria, titled "To The Moon and Back," features 25 of his recent works. He hopes that it will encourage a deeper appreciation for the arts in the country.

Salazar has won awards such as the Bust of Pablo Picasso International Art Prize, Bust of Julius Caesar International Art Prize, conferment for highest recognition in Arts for Human Rights, and the Francoise-Marie Arouet Voltaire Prize for Civil Rights and Social Commitments.

In the Philippines, he is a recipient of the Ani ng Dangal Awards (2020 and 2022) by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts as well as being an Ambassador of Goodwill by the Global Artists' Creative Collaboration of Empowerment in California.

'PINTA NG TIBAY 2022'

Pioneer Adhesives is once again holding the "Pinta ng Tibay" boat painting contest.

This year's theme, "Makulay na Yamang Dagat," aims to challenge the creativity of participants from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, and instill the beauty and richness of the Philippine underwater marine habitat.

The is open to water vessels (racing, fishing, recreational, passenger and tourist boats) made of wood, fiberglass or fiber glass encapsulated, and allows the collaboration with an artist or painter in creating and executing the design.

Fifty winners stand to win a total of P600,000 in cash and prizes, with the overall champion bringing home P70,000. Second and third-placers, meanwhile, will be given P60,000 and P50,000, respectively.

Submission of entries is until August 5, with more details on the Pioneer Adhesive website.

VIRGIN LABFEST RETURNS TO LIVE STAGE

After two years of online performances and the streaming of archived works, the Virgin Labfest (VLF) returns to live stage with 12 new works slated on June 16 to 26 at Tanghalang Huseng Batute of the CCP.

For its 17th edition, VLF follows the theme "Hinga" to "underline the need to breathe, to be present and feel alive."

Aside from marking its return to THB, its original home, VLF 17: Hinga reintroduces the practice of grouping plays into sets under shared themes and other commonalities.

Set A: Life is Full of Surprises revolves around life's unexpected turns. This set features Eljay Castro Deldoc's "Walang Bago sa Dulang Ito," Ma. Cecilia de la Rosa's "Mga Balo," and Bibeth Orteza's "Bituing Marikit."

Three plays show that fiction is stranger than life in Set B: Life is Strange Fiction. The plays are BJ Crisostomo's "Absurdo: Event Day," Jerry O'Hara's "Liberation," and Juan Ekis' "'Nay May Dala Akong Pancit."

For more details, visit the CCP website.