Rare Magellan pieces to be showcased at Palacio de Memoria's flea market

Part of the map of the world in the third volume of "Delle Navigatione et Viaggi," which is featured in Palacio de Memoria's second flea market. Handout

MANILA -- Rare artifacts pertaining to Ferdinand Magellan's voyage around the world are among the items to be showcased at the second flea market at Palacio de Memoria this June.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5 and 6, the Gallery of Prints will display the collection titled "The Half Millennium Arrival of Ferdinand Magellan," marking the first time that many of the items will be for sale.

Visitors can also take a look at the original three-volume set of Giovanni Battista Ramusio's "Delle Navigatione et Viaggi"(Navigations and Travels), which was published during the second half of the 16th century. It features a collection of accounts by different explorers during expeditions, including Magellan.

The collection also includes the Gastaldi Map which is considered the "birth certificate" of the Philippines, with "Filipina" appearing for the first time on a printed map.

Aside from the Gallery of Prints, Palacio de Memoria's second flea market will also feature pieces from Rue, Vidro, Farzam, Silahis Center, Lotus Asian Antiques, and Caramel Creatives, as well as private collections of Angelique Lhuillier and Edd Fuentes.

Shoppers can also expect vintage sculptures, furniture, textiles, accessories, and toys, among others. Food is offered on site by the newly opened restaurant The Loggia by Margarita Fores.

Palacio de Memoria, which is home to the Casa de Memoria auction house, is located at Roxas Boulevard in Parañaque City. Organizers ensured that safety measures will be strictly implemented throughout the two-day event.

