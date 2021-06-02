Health shorts: Fitness essentials, diabetes treatments, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

ADIDAS' 'RUN FOR THE OCEANS' RETURNS

In celebration of World Oceans Day on June 8, Adidas and Parley are bringing back the "Run for the Oceans" event, which combines fitness and love for the environment.

For every kilometer ran between May 28 and June 8 via the Adidas Running app (Strava/Joyrun), Adidas and Parley will clean up the equivalent weight of 10 plastic bottles, up to a maximum of 500,000 lbs of marine plastic waste from beaches, remote islands, and coastlines.

More details are available on Adidas' website.

CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING BY ABBOTT

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) promises to liberate those living with diabetes from the pain of routine finger pricks, giving them access to accurate and comprehensive glucose findings.

This is offered by Abbott in the Philippines through its FreeStyle Libre system, which allows users and physicians to access glucose data remotely to minimize exposure risk to COVID-19.

The FreeStyle Libre sensor measures glucose every minute in interstitial fluid through a small (5.5mm long) filament that is inserted just under the skin and held in place with a small adhesive pad. A quick scan of the sensor with a reader provides a real-time glucose reading and a detailed picture of a person's glucose levels.

More details are available on the Abbott website.

FITNESS, ATHLEISURE ESSENTIALS AT RUSTAN'S

Rustan's is bringing fitness essentials straight to people's homes through its Personal Shopper On Call service.

The luxury department store offers workout and wardrobe must-haves for running, cycling, jump rope, strength training, and other sports.

Some of its picks include the Adidas AlphaBounce and Purebounce Clima Plus Running Shoes, Nike Running Waistpack, Speedo Flipturn Hifive Sports Bra, Aladdin Water Bottle, and Chris Sklz Sports Mini Bands.

Rustan's also has everyday athleisure items such as the Hackett Slim Fit Logo Shirt, Adidas Originals Skirt, New Balance Floral Print Slides, and Champion Twill Caps.

The Personal Shopper On Call program is accessible through (0917) 111-1952. More details are available on Rustan's Viber community, website, and social media pages.

MAY MEASUREMENT MONTH EXTENDED UNTIL NOVEMBER

The Philippine Society of Hypertension (PSH) has partnered with the local government of Manila, health care products supplier Omron, and other organizations for May Measurement Month (MMM), which has been extended until November.

The campaign is usually held on World Hypertension Day on May 17, but MMM runs until November 30 this year, encouraging individuals to monitor their blood pressure at home.

The captured data can be logged at the MMM official website or the MMM mobile app. Screening sites will also still be established in key locations, as approved by the Department of Health.

The MMM campaign aims to reduce the global burden of disease and death caused by high blood pressure. More details are available at the May Measure website.

NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES TREATMENT FOR TYPE 2 DIABETES

Novo Nordisk is encouraging Filipinos to become more aware of the risks associated with type 2 diabetes and be aware of available treatment options.

The company has introduced a once-weekly, glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist. The drug has been studied in over 10,000 type 2 diabetes patients worldwide and has led to greater reductions in both blood sugar levels and body weight, compared to other commonly used treatments.

Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, stimulates insulin (a hormone made by the pancreas which regulates the amount of sugar in the blood), and suppresses glucagon (a hormone that causes the liver to release sugar into the blood) release, while decreasing appetite and food intake.

It also reduces cardiovascular risk by modifying the progression of atherosclerosis (the build-up of fatty deposits in the arteries), as well as by reducing blood pressure, lipid levels and weight.

The once weekly GLP-1 receptor agonist is a prescribed drug and should not be taken without seeking medical consultation. Patients are advised to talk to a doctor or any qualified healthcare provider about your condition for proper assessment and diagnosis before taking any medication.

More details are available at Novo Nordisk's website and Facebook page.

TELUS HELPS EMPLOYEES STAY FIT, EMPOWERS DISTANCE LEARNERS



Telus International Philippines recently held its Days of Giving (TDOG) Virtual Run 2021, empowering its team members to support distance learners while staying fit from the safety of their communities.

The virtual event, which ran from May 1 to 31, benefits World Vision's Abutin Na10 Campaign, a fundraising drive that aims to support the Department of Education's (DepEd) study continuity plan through distance learning initiatives.

Funds raised from this effort will also be used to reproduce self-learning materials and support DepEd's Brigada Pagbasa Reading Remediation program.

With 2,343 registered volunteers, Telus has raised an initial P740,250 for World Vision, which will provide over 7,000 printed modules for 7,000 public school students from remote areas in the country.

The company is also donating P100,000 to World Vision on behalf of the top three site winners, on top of sponsoring a student and donating P100 for every team member who finishes a nominated distance category.

Runners had the entire month of May to complete their chosen distance in their own time, pace, and space. To replicate the marathon experience, employees got a runner's singlet and virtual race bib, as well as a finisher's shirt upon completion.

The TDOG Virtual Run 2021 had four distance categories: 10 KM, 20 KM, 40 KM, and 60 KM. Runners tracked their runs within the month using a fitness gadget or a mobile fitness app.