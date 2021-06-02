Grab rolls out training platform for drivers, delivery partners in PH

A GrabFood rider prepares to deliver an order. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Grab recently introduced an online training platform that allows the app's drivers and delivery partners in the country to level up their skills and serve their customers better.

Called GrabAcademy, the program offers courses across three pillars: Safety Across the Platform (food handling and delivery, sanitation of vehicles and gears, road safety, anti-harassment, and data protection, crime protection, and detection), Growing Within the Platform (general code of conduct, driver-cancellation policy, and service quality standards), and Thriving Beyond the Platform (entrepreneurship, baking, farming, and milk tea making).

All GrabAcademy participants will receive a certificate upon completing the courses, which they can register for using the Grab Driver app.

Grab has also partnered with Microsoft to give its drivers and delivery partners access to the latter's digital literacy certification program. Through the app, they can complete six basic courses in English or Filipino on topics such as computer basics, online communication, and creating and managing digital content. Upon completing a course, they will be given a Microsoft certification.

The program is part of a broader regional collaboration between Grab and Microsoft as part of their efforts to bridge the digital skills gap in Southeast Asia.

Aside from GrabAcademy and the Microsoft partnership, other efforts implemented by Grab across the region include app features for its merchants.

These include Store Status (switch among three modes depending on their ability to handle incoming orders), Menu Insights (view sales performance for each item), Delivery Form (sellers can send a link to buyers through messaging apps and social channels), and Bulk Upload (upload up to 150 delivery bookings).

Related video: