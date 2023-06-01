Bacolod City sets a new record for longest Chicken Inasal grilling along the Upper East Avenue. Handout

MANILA – Bacolod City capped its annual Chicken Inasal Festival with a new record for having a simultaneous grilling of its local popular dish.

The City tallied a whopping 3,200 sticks of Chicken Inasal that stretched for 320 meters along the Upper East Avenue of Megaworld property.

Known as Bacolod’s most famous delicacy, the Chicken Inasal made the headlines last year after international food database TasteAtlas hailed it as the world's 5th Best Chicken Dish.

“Inasal na manok” took the spot last year based on audience ratings, according to Taste Atlas. Ranking first was Peru’s pollo a la brasa.

In its article listing the “50 Most Popular Chicken Dishes in the World,” Taste Atlas described Chicken Inasal as “an encyclopedia of flavors, a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants.”

For the best places to eat Inasal, Taste Atlas recommended six restaurants in the Philippines, based on ratings from their food critics. Topping the list is Aida’s Manokan in Bacolod.

About 70 concessionaires teamed up to grill over 3,000 chicken during the festival.

Councilor Jason Villarosa, chair of the Tourism Committee, said the city government could apply for a world record of longest Chicken Inasal grilling.

However, they decided to just showcase it locally with a grilling station longer than 300 meters set in the last festival in 2019.