Students and residents of Harvard Square got a taste of Filipino food during the Asian Street Food Festival.

Locals lined up for a bite of the flavorful Filipino barbecue, while others tried Filipino desserts made of the Philippine purple yam or ube.

Aside from the food, Filipino culture and traditions were also on display on stage.

"It's really amazing that we're able to celebrate it right here in Harvard Square where it's composed of a lot of diverse people," said Kiwi Polido, organizer of the event.

Senen Mangalile, the Philippine consul general in New York, said the event showcases the richness of the Filipino heritage.

"By listening to our music and watching our performances, we hope that you will gain a better understanding of Philippines culture," he said. "Such an understanding can hopefully lead to greater harmony among all of us who live in the same society."

Members of the Harvard Square Philippine-American Alliance are getting ready for their second festival at the same venue come October 8 to mark the Filipino-American History Month.

"I'm looking forward to seeing a lot of people from the Philippines again," Polido added, "from different parts of the country, not just in Boston. We have people from New York and they have people from California, just everyone coming here together, enjoying Filipino culture."