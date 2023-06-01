A poster for the casting call for Avon's queer-focused fashion show. Handout

MANILA -- Avon is inviting both aspiring and seasoned models from the LGBTQIA+ community to audition to be part of its queer-focused fashion show.

The upcoming show, dubbed "Everybody for Every Body," will feature the brand's Flexicomfort intimate apparel line that is intended to fit different body types and sizes.

Avon Philippines has created an online form where interested participants will be asked to provide their age and pronouns, as well as sexual orientation or gender identity, among others.

While no previous modeling experience is required, the brand reminded applicants that they should be comfortable walking on a runway wearing intimate apparel.

Avon Philippines said more details will be released soon on its social media pages.