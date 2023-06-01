AcadArena awards gaming scholarships in collab with 100 Thieves

Visitors flock to the second day of CONQuest Festival, a weekend-long experience of gaming, technology, anime and pop culture, in Pasay City on July 24, 2022. The festival featured various college esports matches, distinguished creators, cosplay, displays, and booths. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - AcadArena has awarded collegiate and university scholarships under the name of prominent gaming talents of 100 Thieves.

Three awardees from Grade 12 to undergraduate college received a full ride scholarship worth P180,000 per awardee in the Valkyrae's Homecoming Scholarship, named after content creator and 100 Thieves co-owner, Filipino-German Valkyrae.

A separate scholarship for women, titled "Fuslie's Women in Gaming Scholarship" awards P135,000 worth of scholarships per awardee. It is named after American streamer Leslie “Fuslie” Fu.

The scholarships were announced early May, with students from Miriam College, De La Salle University, Lyceum of the Philippines University, and University of Santo Tomas making the cut.

The chosen scholars, picked through deliberations, will be able to meet Fuslie and Valkyrae depending on the scholarship, on CONQuest, which AcadArena organizes.

AcadArena is also set to announce the CONQuest Scholarship, with one awardee receiving a P100,000 grant.

The awardee is set to be announced today, June 1.