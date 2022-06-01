MANILA – Veteran journalist Karen Davila was a picture of a proud mother as her son David, who has autism, held his first art exhibit.

Davila took to Instagram to share a glimpse of David’s exhibit which included his paintings and sculptures.

“PROUD OF YOU DAVID. David and his classmates are closing the year with their first art exhibit -- and for a good cause,” Davila said in the caption.

“These are all @iamdavidstaana’s paintings & sculptures but his classmates have beautiful works as well! For all of you who know David’s journey -- you know how powerful a testimony this is of God’s grace & goodness!”

The exhibit capped David’s first year of taking a special visual arts course from The Vanguard Academy.

Davila is hoping that his son’s accomplishments, despite his condition, will inspire mothers with special kids to focus on developing their children.

“It makes me so proud to share David’s journey & his accomplishments because I know it will inspire other mothers with gifted & special kids to believe, commit & invest in developing their child,” Davila said.

The proceeds will go to the Missionaries of the Poor. The exhibit runs until Friday, June 3.

