First Muji Coffee in PH to open soon in BGC

MANILA – Japanese retailer Muji is set to open its first café in the Philippines.

According to its Facebook post, the first-ever Muji Coffee will soon rise at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

It will begin to welcome guests on June 3, just in time for the opening of a Muji branch in Central Square.

“We are excited to announce that after 10 years in BGC, we are moving our store to a much bigger space in Central Square,” the post said.

“With a bigger store space, we hope to contribute more to the lives of the BGC community with everyday products and services that support daily life. As a thank you for your continuous support, we will open the first MUJI Coffee in the Philippines,” it added.

Muji has yet to reveal what will be its offerings at its first Philippine café.