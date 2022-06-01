BTS honored to discuss Asian hate crimes with Biden

K-pop group BTS poses with US President Joe Biden at the White House Oval Office. Photo: Twitter/@bts_bighit

K-pop supergroup BTS said Wednesday it was honored to meet with United States President Joe Biden, as both parties sought to raise awareness against anti-Asian hate crimes.

BTS posted on Twitter a photo of its seven members doing the "finger heart" pose with Biden at the White House Oval Office.

Thanks for having us at the White House! It was a huge honor to discuss important issues with @POTUS today. We're very grateful for #BTSARMY who made it all possible.🫰💜

"Thanks for having us at the White House! It was a huge honor to discuss important issues with @POTUS today," the band wrote in the Twitter post, mentioning the official Twitter page of the US leader.

"We're very grateful for #BTSARMY who made it all possible," BTS added, referring to its massive fanbase.

On his Twitter page, Biden posted a 59-second video of his meeting with the group.

It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.



In the video, band leader RM thanked Biden for signing into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, aimed at curbing anti-Asian hate crimes that have worsened in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden, in his tweet, thanked the septet "for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination."

BTS earlier took the White House briefing room podium to call out a growth in anti-Asian hate crimes in the US.

Anti-Asian sentiment and violence in America have grown during the coronavirus pandemic in a phenomenon many blame on fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden's predecessor Donald Trump often called the COVID-19 causing virus as "the China virus" and mocked it as "kung flu." The pandemic began with an outbreak in the city of Wuhan in central China.

In 2021, hate crimes against Asians shot up 339 percent, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

Biden, who at 79 is the oldest person to become president, has often reached out to young celebrities and social media influencers to try and inject some glamor into his team's messaging on social and health issues.

These included pop singer Olivia Rodrigo and the Jonas Brothers in campaigns to persuade young Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

— With a report from Agence-France Presse

