Why Andrea Meza did not wear her Michael Cinco evening gown at Miss Universe

Did you know that a Michael Cinco creation was among Andrea Meza's evening gown options for the 69th Miss Universe pageant?

In an Instagram Live session, the newly crowned Miss Universe revealed that the Dubai-based Filipino designer created a white dress for her to wear during the competition.

But she was not able to wear it during the preliminaries and the coronation night because it was "not long enough" for her.

"It was a lovely dress, a white dress," she said. "But the reason why I didn't wear it was because it wasn't long enough for me. It fitted perfectly, but I could only wear it without heels. And of course I wanted to wear heels, and that's why I didn't use it."

Meza, who was proclaimed Miss Universe in a red dress by Mexican designer Ivis Lenin, nevertheless acknowledged Cinco's talent and hoped to get the chance to wear his gowns in the future.

"Thank you so much, Michael, for sending me that beautiful dress. And I hope in the future, I can wear your designs. You are so talented," she said.

Last month, Cinco publicly slammed Miss Universe Canada (MUC), its reigning titleholder Nova Stevens, and her team for being "ungrateful, vile and professional users."

In his now-viral Facebook post, the Filipino designer mentioned that he also sent gowns to other Miss Universe delegates, including Meza.

"The new Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico, who was not able to wear my gown at either nights, even took time to send me a thank you message right after her coronation," he said.

After facing social media backlash, MUC and Stevens apologized to Cinco through separate statements.

Related video: