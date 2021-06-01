'That would be awesome': Catriona Gray hopes to collaborate with 'look-alike' Olivia Rodrigo

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo (left) and Filipino-Australian beauty queen Catriona Gray. Instagram: @oliviarodrigo, @catriona_gray

Former Miss Universe Catriona Gray is similarly flattered to be compared to breakout singer Olivia Rodrigo, and hopes to have the opportunity to have a music collaboration with her in the future.

Reacting to Rodrigo's praises for her last month, Gray said she is honored to be recognized not only as a beauty queen, but also as a recording artist.

"I was super fangirling. I was just so shocked... I just imagine that with releasing music that does so well, your feeds and everything would just be inundated. But she (Rodrigo) obviously saw some of the tweets comparing us," Gray said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday for her latest single, "RYF."

"I don't know how the connection happened, but it was super cool to see her talking about me. And then she even mentioned my music pa," she went on.

"I was like, that was crazy."

Gray also heaped praise on Rodrigo, saying she is "doing so, so well at such a young age."

"I would love to collaborate with her. That would be awesome," she said.

Rodrigo, like Gray, is half-Filipino. The Disney star was born and raised in California to a Filipino father and a German-Irish mother. The Australia-born Gray, meanwhile, stayed there until age 18, and has a Scottish father and a Filipino mother.

When asked if she believes that Rodrigo has what it takes to be Miss Universe just like her, Gray replied: "I mean, if she wanted to, but it really depends if you want to go into that certain direction. As with any career or opportunity, you have to be invested in it."

"It's not just something on a whim lang. It requires so much dedication, it requires a lot of training and preparation. So if she wanted to, why not?" she added.

After winning the Miss Universe title in 2018, Gray went on to pursue a career in music.

Rodrigo, on the other hand, is known for the song "Drivers License," which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 and Global 200 charts.

Related video: