Rachel Peters, Migz Villafuerte are having a baby girl

Former Miss Universe Philippine Rachel Peters teared up as she and her fiance Camarines Sur Governor Migz Villafuerte revealed they are having a baby girl.

In a gender reveal vlog, Peters was surprised to learn that their first child will be a girl, contrary to her earlier prediction.

“I'm so not ready for that,” as she cried in happiness after the smoke bomb belched out pink smoke.

At the start of their YouTube content, Villafuerte said he felt it would be a boy to which Peters’ seconded, saying she was 99.9% sure.

“I would love for the baby to be a girl but I’m 99.9% sure it’s a boy,” she quipped.

The politician was basing his guess on his family history wherein all the first children in her father's and mother's side were boys. But it was the opposite in the family of Peters where the eldest kids were all girls.

They even conducted a quick poll before announcing the gender with “boy” winning over “girl”, 8-6.

Earlier in May, Peters revealed on Instagram that she is already pregnant.

“18 weeks of growing and loving you. You’re a dream come true our little chickpea,” she wrote in the caption.

The photo shows Peters sitting by the beach while showing off her little baby bump. She then made a vlog to open up about her pregnancy journey.

In the video, she narrated that she and Villafuerte have decided to start a family after their marriage got postponed last year because of the pandemic.

Peters got engaged to Villafuerte in November 2019 after dating for five years.

