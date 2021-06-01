PH talents recognized at World Gourmet Awards in Singapore

Chef Johanne Siy (left) and bartender Remz Ocampo. Photos from WGA website

Two Singapore-based Filipinos recently won in the World Gourmet Awards (WGA), which features players in the city-state's hospitality industry.

Chef Johanne Siy was named MKN Female Chef of the Year, while Remz Ocampo received the Borders Distillery Mixologist of the Year award.

Siy, who grew up in Dagupan, is the head chef of Lolla at Ann Siang Hill. She studied at the Culinary Institute of America in New York and learned from the likes of chefs Eric Ripert and Daniel Boulud.

She considers chef Andre Chang her biggest culinary influence, having worked with him at Restaurant Andre in Singapore for four years, as seen in her WGA profile.

Ocampo, on the other hand, works at The Spot. His WGA profile showed that he discovered his love for bartending during his college days in the Philippines.

He won several titles, including Top 3 in Bartenders Mixology Master Class hosted by the Philippine Bartenders League, a member of the International Bartenders Association, in 2013.

Ocampo also worked at the Doha branch of Nobu, the restaurant by celebrity chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa and actor Robert De Niro.

On its website, WGA said it accepted nominations "from relevant professionals" from November 2020 for this year's awards.

Open voting for the public was then opened in January, with a group of key industry players also involved in determining the winners.

