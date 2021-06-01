K-drama scriptwriting and more: Korean Cultural Center unveils lineup for June 2021

MANILA -- Want to learn how to write a script for K-dramas? The Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines has something lined up for you this month.

A webinar on K-drama scriptwriting is set to be held on KCC's YouTube channel on June 30, with the event also featuring topics such as global promotion and marketing.

Prizes will be given to those who send in their questions in the Q&A challenge, which is done in partnership with APOP Books.

Handout

Aside from the workshop, KCC has also come up with "ChikaHansik: Kimchi Edition," a food-themed digital talk and cooking series hosted by Kring Kim. At 5 p.m. on all Fridays of June, viewers of KCC's YouTube channel can learn how to make different dishes using kimchi -- Kimchi Sinigang, Kkakdugi Beokkeumbap, Kimchi Jeon, and Budae Jjigae.

On June 10, KCC will drop a YouTube episode titled "Along with K-Culture: Meet the K-Stans in the Philippines," where experts, Special Program in Foreign Language teachers, and students would discuss the growing popularity of the Korean language.

Other activities by KCC this June include a photo and essay contests and free Korean language classes.

More details are available on the center's social media pages.

