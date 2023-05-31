PH Coffee Expo set to be held at World Trade Center

MANILA -- The biggest players in the Philippine coffee industry will gather starting on Friday for a three-day expo.

The Philippine Coffee Expo (PCE) will be held from June 2 to 4 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, with festival passes available on its website.

Organizers expect to gather more than 6,000 visitors during the event, which will feature over 70 booths.

"We are expecting a diverse group of participants that represent the key players of the Philippine coffee value chain and market systems from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao," Ron Yu executive director of the non-profit Philippine Coffee Guild, said in a statement.

He added that the expo's plenary session will include both local and international speakers who will discuss coffee industry trends, among others.

The upcoming PCE, now on its second year, will have the theme "Brewing the Future" as the industry prepares for challenges and opportunities for Philippine coffee.

Aside from plenary sessions and pocket talks, visitors can also expect to see coffee-related products and services, barista competitions, and a business-matching area where buyers and sellers and close deals.