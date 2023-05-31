Miss Grand PH to hold final screening in June

MANILA -- Miss Grand Philippines is set to hold its final screening of candidates next month.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, organizers said candidates can apply on-site at Teatrino Greenhills in San Juan starting at 9 a.m. on June 2.

Featured on the announcement is Roberta Tamondong, who placed fifth in Miss Grand International 2022. However, she is a titleholder under Binibining Pilipinas, which held the license for Miss Grand International in the country until last year.

Tamondong herself shared the post on Instagram Stories as her way of showing her support for the upcoming pageant.

"Our panel of judges will be looking for beauty, charisma, and grace, as well as a strong passion for advocacy and social responsibility. Whether you're a seasoned pageant veteran or a first-time applicant, this is your chance to showcase your unique qualities and make a lasting impression," the post read.

The first-ever Miss Grand Philippines competition is under Arnold Vegafria's ALV Pageant Circle, which also holds the Miss World Philippines pageant.

Among those who have confirmed joining this year is Tamondong's Bb. Pilipinas batchmate, comedienne Herlene "Hipon Girl" Budol. She recently ended her reign as first runner-up in Bb. Pilipinas 2022.

The Philippines has yet to win a crown in Miss Grand International, a pageant founded by Thai entrepreneur Nawat Itsaragrisil.