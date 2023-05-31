Instagram/Michelle Dee

MANILA -- Michelle Dee has opened up about her recent hospitalization, which served as a reminder for her to slow down and take a break.

In an interview with Vogue Philippines, the newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines said she was rushed to the hospital for an emergency surgery on her birthday after experiencing "abnormal bleeding."

"I was hemorrhaging. I lost four liters of blood. I had to go through an emergency surgery. I was actually on the way to a Miss Universe shoot, actually, and then I just got rushed to the hospital. I was experiencing abnormal bleeding days prior," she said.

"It was on my birthday, that I asked to take the medicine to stop the bleeding. I took it and unfortunately, it had an adverse effect on me. Instead of stopping it, it made me bleed even more," she added.

According to Dee, she needed a blood transfusion as she was "free bleeding from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.," which was the time the operating room was available for her surgery.

"They saw that my uterine lining was full of polyps. They were all stress-induced but thankfully, they were non-cancerous," she said, adding that she is "fine" now.

'DIFFICULT YEAR'

Dee believes that her hospitalization was a result of all her struggles in the past year, which she described as "difficult."

After losing to Celeste Cortesi in the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant, she had to take on the role of heading two families as her divorced parents got into separate accidents.

On top of that, she juggled her work as an actress and her training for her return to the pageant stage.

"I was battling with this decision between this (joining Miss Universe Philippines again) and a dream role (as an actress) -- and I was juggling to maintain three households at this time. Do I have the time for everything all at once?" she said.

"One day, I was like, 'You know what, let’s do it. I'll just keep doing everything at the same time until I drop dead, basically,'" added Dee in the interview, where she also confirmed that she is bisexual.

When she first talked about her hospitalization on social media in April, Dee said she learned about the importance of "pacing myself and focusing on my true priorities."

"I'll keep moving forward with self-care, pursuing my passions, and appreciating life's precious moments," she said.