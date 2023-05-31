MANILA -- The four winners of the recently concluded Binibining Pilipinas 2023 pageant just had their first official photo shoot.

Organizers posted a group photo showing Bb. Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez, Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini, first runner-up Katrina Anne Johnson, and second-runner up Atasha Reign Parani in their crowns and winning gowns.

A behind-the-scenes video of their shoot was also uploaded on the Bb. Pilipinas social media pages.

"They’re lovely, pretty, and truly captivating," read the caption in one of the posts.

Only two crowns were given during last weekend's Bb. Pilipinas coronation night, versus last year's four.

The national pageant previously sent representatives for Miss Intercontinental (the last being Gabrielle Basiano) and Miss Grand International (with fifth runner-up Roberta Tamondong as its final delegate).