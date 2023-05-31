KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad in 'Walang Aray.' PETA

MANILA -- Kapamilya love team partners KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad are open to doing more theater productions after starring in the recently concluded musical "Walang Aray."

"I feel that I've improved like tenfold in my acting and in my singing and I will do it again honestly," Estrada told Star Magic's Inside News.

"It's really been a good experience and we have seen the change and we feel it and we see our improvements. Lahat ng mga natutunan namin ay talagang pinapahalagahan namin. Now, we are looking for more acting job and more singing also," Ilacad said.

The two also mentioned their dream roles on stage if given a chance.

"For me, it would be Enjolras sa 'Les Misérables.' He is the leader. He is similar to Tenyong leader of the revolution. And I've been looking into role na mga ganyan, 'yung mga pang-action, 'yung very strong na male lead, that's what I want. Kahit walang romantic or something but of course with you (Ilacad)," Estrada said.

"If God were to give me better voice and belting powers, I would choose of course 'Wicked' pero I want to be Glinda and also Satine ng 'Moulin Rouge,'" Ilacad said.

Currently, Ilacad and Estrada are gearing up for the upcoming series "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso."

"I feel really grateful. This is my first teleserye ever. Alexa has done like a lot of projects and I'm really happy to be working with her and with the other actors because they are all super experienced. Can't wait to learn much more in terms of teleserye acting. I've done theater, now it's teleserye so it's a big step but I'm willing to learn and I'm willing to give my all," Estrada said.

"I am very thankful na pinagkatiwalaan po ako ulit to star in a show like this. Although I'm also nervous coming from theater. This is a new adjustment for me. May mga bagay na kailangang kalimutan ko at aralin ulit. So excited, excited, good nerves," Ilacad said.

The love team also shared highlights from their photo shoot for a magazine.

