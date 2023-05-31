Gerald Santos visits 'Here Lies Love' cast on Broadway

Theater actor and singer Gerald Santos was all praises for the cast of “Here Lies Love,” which is set to open on Broadway.

Santos shared on Facebook that he had the opportunity to watch a run-through of the musical just before he had to fly to Los Angeles. He also thanked castmember Lea Salonga, who invited him to watch.

“Had the opportunity to watch the Run Through of ‘HERE LIES LOVE’ here in New York before I fly tomorrow to LA,” he said.

“Broadway is in for a treat for this show! Watch out guys for the run at Broadway Theatre starting June 17! Congratulations to the whole team,” he added.

Salonga and Santos were co-stars in Atlantis Productions' "Sweeney Todd," which had performances in Manila and Singapore.

“Here Lies Love,” the first musical on Broadway about the Philippines -- with entirely Filipino principal roles -- will is set to open at the Broadway Theatre.

Performances will begin on June 17, ahead of an official opening night on July 20.

“Here Lies Love" is produced on Broadway by Hal Luftig, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna for Plate Spinner Productions, and Clint Ramos and Jose Antonio Vargas –– the first-ever Filipino lead producers on Broadway.

From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, the musical has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim. The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London’s Royal National Theatre in 2014, and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.