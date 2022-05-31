MANILA -- At the age of 17, Edward Jay Dapadap is fulfilling his dream of having his own home.

The Blacklist International member used his winnings from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) and the M3 World Championship to buy a two-storey house in Bataan.

"Katas ng ML at the age of 17," he said in a Facebook post. "Almost there."

"Thank you po, Lord, sa lahat ng blessings na patuloy Niyong ibinibigay. Isa sa pangarap kong makapagpatayo ng dream house ko para sa family. Sulit ang lahat ng pagod at sakripisyo," he added.

Dapadap went on to thank his family and to all those who have supported him in his career as an esports player, saying he would not have reached this milestone without them.

"Maraming salamat din sa inyong lahat, lalo na sa family ko sa patuloy na pagtitiwala at walang sawang suporta. Wala ang lahat ng ito kung wala kayo," he said.

Dapadap is one of the youngest players of Blacklist International, an esports organization that won the first back-to-back MPH championships and the MP3 World Championship title.

MPL PH is a franchise league that aims to offer greater financial stability to teams, players, and talents through its revenue sharing model that provides minimum salaries and weekly subsidies.