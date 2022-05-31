Vicki Belo (right) with her daughter Scarlet Snow. Screengrab from Belo's YouTube page

MANILA -- Beauty doctor to the stars Vicki Belo interviewed her seven-year-old daughter, Scarlet Snow, for her latest vlog.

The seven-year-old social media darling was asked about her hobbies and interests such as fishing, writing, Pokemon, and cookie dough.

When asked what she wants to be when she grows up, Scarlet Snow replied: "I was thinking a police [officer] but it's only because I want a dog... Or a firefighter because they have dogs."

"Or I don't want to be anything, I just want to be an owner [of a business]," she added.

Scarlet Snow went on to declare her love for dogs, saying she wants another one this year.

At one point in the interview, Belo asked her daughter about her reaction to being a young celebrity.

Scarlet Snow admitted that she initially did not want to have her pictures taken by people, but later on acknowledged the joy she is able to give them.

"When they take pictures, they get so excited," she said.

Belo took it a step further and asked Scarlet Snow, point-blank, if she thinks she is a spoiled child. "Do you think you're spoiled?" she said.

The seven-year-old replied: "Sometimes yes, sometimes no."

"[Yes because] I have a lot of Pokemon and I have a lot of toys. [No because] Mommy and Daddy disciplined me," Scarlet Snow explained.

"And I have no Switch," she added, referring to the popular kid-friendly video game console. "And no watching of TV."

As for her message for her parents, Scarlet Snow kept it short and sweet. "I hope they live long, and that we live a long life together."

Scarlet Snow is Belo's daughter with fellow doctor Hayden Kho.

She is considered one of the most popular celebrity kids in the Philippines, with her Instagram page boasting of 5.1 million followers as of writing.

Scarlet Snow has also been featured in several magazines, the latest being her cover appearance on the local fashion magazine Mega.