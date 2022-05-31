MANILA -- Beatrice Gomez took to social media to show her love for a fellow beauty queen, declaring she is her favorite Miss Universe titleholder.

On Instagram Stories, the former Miss Universe Philippines shared a post by Riyo Mori of Japan, who won the prestigious international pageant in 2007.

"My favorite Miss Universe," Gomez said.

The post shared by Gomez shows a photo of Mori wearing her Miss Universe crown for the first time, with the caption: "15th anniversary today."

She is the second Japanese to win the title.

Mori donned a suit for her final walk as Miss Universe, and Gomez wore a different version of the outfit during the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

The Cebuana beauty queen later on changed into a dress when she passed on her crown to Celeste Cortesi of Pasay City.