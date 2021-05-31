This simple treat is a must-have in Kathryn Bernardo's work bag

MANILA -- Kathryn Bernardo has finally granted her fans' request to reveal the contents of her work bag.

In her latest vlog, the Kapamilya star showed her black Louis Vuitton bag, which she uses for shoots and pictorials.

She said she bought it last March as a birthday gift for herself.

Bernardo went on to take out the contents of her work bag, such as her mobile phone, scarf, tumbler, face towel, dry shampoo, wallet, jewelry kit, and different pouches for makeup, toiletries, and gadgets.

She also has "new normal" essentials such as alcohol, disinfectant spray, face mask, face shield, hand sanitizer, hand soap, and her own eating utensils.

And while most of the contents of her bag are health- and beauty-related items, Bernardo admitted that she always makes sure to bring her favorite treat to work.

The actress revealed that her bag always has at least a bar of chocolate to satisfy her sweet tooth.

"I love sweets so much so sometimes, kapag sa shoots, kapag pagod na ako [I eat this]," she said. "I can't end my meal without anything sweet, so kukuha ako."

"Kapag traffic, gusto ko lang na meron ako sa bag, and this is my favorite," she added, as she showed a milk chocolate bar.

Bernardo has been vocal about her love for food, whether through interviews, her social media posts, or her vlogs.

In one of her recent YouTube videos, the Kapamilya star went on a food trip with her boyfriend, Daniel Padilla, and two of their friends, where she could not stop raving about a puto bumbong at a humble stall in Quezon City.

