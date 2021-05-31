Rabiya Mateo currently 'taking steps' to find her father in US

Rabiya Mateo admitted that her father is one of the reasons why she is staying a bit longer in the United States after representing the country in Miss Universe.

In a virtual interview with Boy Abunda on Sunday night (Manila time), the Filipina beauty queen said she is "taking steps" to look for her father in the US, and is hoping to meet him nearly two decades since he abandoned them.

"It is also my favor to the [Miss Universe Philippines] organization, if I can stay a bit longer," she said. "Kasi this is my first time to be outside of the country, and I really want to make memories. I really want to meet people. And also, I'm planning to look for my dad."

"I'm actually doing some steps, and I have numbers na rin of my possible dad," she revealed. "Pero every time I try to ring it, hindi sumasagot. So let's see in the coming days."

"I know I'm going to meet him."

Watch more in iWantTFC

Mateo said she remembers her father, an Indian national, as "a sweet guy."

She went on to declare that she is a "daddy's girl" even if she only got to spend a few years with him.

"Naaalala ko talaga, I was five or six at the time, pinaupo niya ako sa lap niya because aalis na siya pa-US. And then he said, 'Be a good daughter to your mom. I'm going to be back.' 'Yun 'yung memories ko of him," she said.

"Even though 'yun na 'yung nangyari, iniwanan na niya kami, he abandoned us for what, 19 years? I still love him and I still long for him," she said.

When asked if she ever got mad at her father for not delivering on his promise to return home, Mateo replied: "Hindi, Tito Boy. Kasi kahit sabihin pa natin na hindi acceptable 'yung reason niya, may reason pa rin siya. And tatay ko pa rin siya eh."

"It's all in the past. It molded me to become a stronger woman," she stressed.

Related video: