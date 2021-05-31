'It's a complicated situation': Rabiya Mateo finally addresses breakup rumors

Rabiya Mateo has finally addressed rumors that she and her long-time boyfriend, Neil Salvacion, have broken up.

In a virtual interview with Boy Abunda, the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 titleholder admitted that they are currently in a "complicated situation," which she hopes to resolve when she returns home.

"It's a complicated situation and we need to talk about things when I go back to the Philippines," said Mateo, who is still in the United States.

Mateo was quick to clarify that she and Salvacion are still friends despite their current situation.

"I still try to contact him but we need to have this space... as of the moment," she explained.

The Filipina beauty queen went on to express optimism that things can still get better, saying they have gone through something similar in their seven years as a couple.

"I'm not closing any doors. We've been in this kind of situation before. We've been together for seven years, and who knows po?" she said.

As rumors of her breakup with Salvacion surfaced last week, some netizens speculated that Mateo has a budding romance with former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Andre Brouillette after being spotted together in the US.

But the country's latest representative in the Miss Universe pageant reiterated that there is no malice in her photos with Brouillette, and pointed out they only got to meet each other thrice.

"Nahihiya ako kay Andre, it's because 'yung photos na kumalat, that was the first time that I was able to talk to him. The first one was before my sendoff to Miss Universe. The second was during the competition, and [the circulating photo] was the third time. Sinundo lang nila ako sa airport," she said.

Mateo and Brouillette have a common mentor. Brouillette is part of Mercator Talent Agency, which was founded by Jonas Gaffud. The starmaker is also the creative director of Miss Universe Philippines organization.

