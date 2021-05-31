'I will never do such a thing': Rabiya Mateo says 'mistress' issue hurt her the most

Two weeks after finishing in the Top 21 of the Miss Universe pageant, Rabiya Mateo is having the "best time of my life," saying that the pressure is no longer on her back.

The Filipino beauty queen looked back on her pageant journey in a virtual interview with Boy Abunda, which was streamed live on Sunday night.

Here, she was asked about how she has changed since representing the country in Miss Universe -- a task, she said, involved "a test of character and a test of faith."

"I love myself even better now. What I've been through is never easy. I know it's going to be hard, but not as hard as what happened in the competition," she said.

"From the moment I won Miss Universe Philippines up until the Miss Universe competition, binugbog ako emotionally, mentally," she revealed. "But I tried to be strong. I tried to hold myself together."

When prodded further about what caused her pain and hardship during her Miss Universe Philippines experience, Mateo lamented that her "sweet victory" at the time was "taken away" from her.

"Even the moment I won, I didn't have that sweet victory the day I was crowned. That joy was taken away from me," she said. "I don't want to be emotional right now, but iniisip ko pa lang, parang ang dami ko talagang pinagdaanan."

"When I won, that was October 25, I didn't feel na I was the winner," she admitted. "But the moment I had my homecoming and I saw almost everybody shouting my name, cheering for me, doon ko na-realize na ang sarap sa feeling na maiuwi ko 'yung korona sa Iloilo city... Pinagtatanggol nila ako sa lahat."

Amid allegations of cheating, among others, during the Miss Universe Philippines pageant, Mateo opted to stay silent and let the organization speak on her behalf.

She believes it was "the right thing to do," and admitted that even she herself does not know how she would properly address it.

"I'm not even sure na 'pag nagpa-interview ako and if I share my side of the story, magsa-stop na siya lahat. It might get worse," she said. "So I don't want to do that."

"I don't want to add fuel to the fire. I tried to be as quiet as I can. I tried to continue the journey even though inside I was falling apart."

Watch more in iWantTFC

But if there was one issue that hurt her the most, it was the rumor that she was someone's mistress, and that this supposedly allowed her to win the crown.

"There was this issue, a comment, saying that I was a mistress. Parang 'yun 'yung pinakamasakit doon, Tito Boy," she said. "Because I was raised by a single mother and lahat-lahat ng pinagdaanan ko, pinaghirapan ko 'yon. And I have my moral values with me."

"Pinag-usapan nga namin ni Mama ko ['yon]... [I told her] 'You know naman what's the real story and I would never do such a thing. Kahit naghirap tayo sa buhay, never natin 'yon ginawa,'" she stressed.

Despite all these, Mateo said she would not have changed anything about her Miss Universe journey as it helped her become a "stronger" person.

Seeing the silver lining of it all, she said: "'Yun din 'yung isa sa mga reason kung bakit ako nakilala ng tao. That's why they want to know my story, because of issues like that."

Related video: