'Hindi talaga para sa akin': Rabiya Mateo reveals she was aiming for Top 5 in Miss Universe

Rabiya Mateo revealed that she and her team were aiming for at least a Top 5 finish in the 69th Miss Universe, but later on acknowledged that destiny had other plans for her.

The Filipina beauty queen made the statement in a virtual interview with Boy Abunda on Sunday night (Manila time), saying that the last-minute changes in the pageant's format further derailed her chances.

"My target was to reach the Top 5 kasi we prepared for a different format. The usual format with the opening speech, to nail the swimsuit competition, to reach the Top 5, and ace the Q&A," said Mateo, who finished in the Top 21.

"Hindi talaga para sa akin, Tito Boy," she admitted, as she looked back on her journey two weeks after the pageant.

Aware of the pressure of bringing home the fifth Miss Universe crown for the Philippines, Mateo admitted that there was a time when her competitiveness started to "get into my head," and she became "so afraid to fail."

She admitted to seeking the assistance of a life coach to help her "get through that phase."

"I need to please the Filipinos, I need to sacrifice a lot of things. Again, people pleaser ako. Every time nai-invalidate 'yun (efforts) I feel bad. I even asked myself, is this even worthy of everything?"

"There were moments I would wake up [and] I would just cry for no reason. And I would look at the mirror, see myself, and I would hate my body. I would hate how I looked like, I would hate the things that I would wear, kasi ayaw 'yun ng tao, kasi it's not enough. I'm always not enough for them."

When asked to share her side of the story when she became emotional after the national costume competition, Mateo said she felt it was "unfair" for her efforts to be "invalidated" after all that she went through.

"During the national costume competition, everybody was giving compliments -- 'yung mga foreigners, 'yung organization, 'yung people behind [the stage]," she said. "They were saying, 'Your costume is beautiful, it's different from the past few years. We love it. It's sexy, it's modern.' Pero pagdating sa social media, sa mga Filipinos, iba naman 'yung naging perception nila sa costume ko. So I just felt bad, kasi marami ring nangyari na hindi nila nakita sa camera," she said.

"I was rushing, I was doing this, I was doing that. And feeling ko lahat ng efforts ko na-invalidate because sinabi lang nila na hindi maganda 'yung costume ko, na 'we're disappointed.' So 'yun 'yung na-feel ko. Parang I feel na it's unfair during that time," she said.

Mateo went on to explain the other changes in her national costume, such as not wearing the intended headpiece and making the outfit shorter.

"I'm so thankful to sir Manny (Halasan) for that headpiece, but that was my first time to fit it. And 'yung problem ko kasi, 'yung shoes ko are really high, I think nasa 7.5 inches siya. 'Yung wings ko mabigat din siya," she said.

"Actually 'yung costume ko, mahaba siya dapat and it's so heavy, so I made the last-minute decision to cut it... I did something that I was comfortable with, na malalakad ko talaga siya," she added.

"And siguro nagpatong-patong na rin eh. That's why I got emotional."

Despite not making it to the Top 5, Mateo said she is still happy with the results of the competition, believing that she did her best for the country.

"I know in my heart na binigay ko lahat," she said.

When asked by Abunda to introduce herself after her Miss Universe stint, she said: "I am Rabiya Mateo and I am nothing less than phenomenal."

