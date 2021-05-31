After Miss Universe stint, is Rabiya Mateo open to joining Miss World?

After finishing in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe, Rabiya Mateo is considered by many pageant fans as a strong contender in another international pageant.

In a virtual interview with Boy Abunda on Sunday (Manila time), Mateo said she is aware that many people want her to be a crossover beauty queen and give Miss World a try.

"I've been reading a lot of comments. I remember after I lost, nag-trending agad 'yung 'Rabiya for the World' [on social media]," she said.

"I was making jokes na, 'Hindi pa nga okay 'yung paltos ko sa paa, gusto niyo na naman akong sumali!'" she said in jest.

When asked about her response to this, Mateo said she may consider it in the next two years.

"Let's give it two years siguro. Let's see," she said. "I'm not closing any door... who knows?"

Mateo, 24, is relatively new to the pageant scene, with Miss Universe Philippines her first-ever national competition.

With her Top 21 finish, she was able to continue the country's streak in the semi-finals for the 11th year.

