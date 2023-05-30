Why Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey opted for intimate wedding

MANILA – Jeremy Jauncey took a moment to reflect on his first few days of being a husband to Pia Wurtzbach while sharing why they opted for an intimate wedding.

On Instagram, Jauney said he and Wurtzbach are extremely grateful for all the love, support and happiness they’ve been receiving since sharing the news of their milestone to the public.

“So thank you to all the friends, family and people we haven’t met yet that have been so kind,” he wrote.

Explaining why they didn’t go for a big wedding, he said: “We did things differently, just for us, away from stress so we could relax and be present for the moment.”

Two months into married life, Jauncey said both of them are sure that it was the best decision they have ever made.

The former Miss Universe surprised her social media followers early this month when she revealed that she is already married.

Wurtzbach uploaded a video that showed scenes from her beach wedding with the travel entrepreneur at North Island in Seychelles.

Based on the post's caption, they tied the knot last March 24.

Wurtzbach first confirmed her relationship with Jauncey, the man behind the popular travel page Beautiful Destinations, in June 2020.

They announced their engagement in May 2022, and celebrated their third anniversary last January.