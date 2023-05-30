MANILA -- Jess Wilson is pregnant with her first child.

The model and Sunnies co-founder shared the good news on Instagram on Monday, sharing a photo of her flaunting her growing baby bump on the beach.

"Our little one is on the way," she said in the caption.

Friends and fans, including celebrities, congratulated Wilson through the comments section of her post.

Among those who expressed their happiness over her latest milestone were Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, influencer Nicole Andersson, and actress Iza Calzado.

Her older sister, fellow model Georgina Wilson, and her cousin, actress Isabelle Daza, also showed their love for the soon-to-be mom.

Wilson got married twice to her long-time boyfriend, Moritz Gastl.

The first was in a beach ceremony in Palawan in 2021, followed by another wedding in Austria the following year.

Wilson was once known as among the country's "It Girls," along with her sister Georgina, cousins Isabelle and Martine Cajucom, and friends Anne Curtis and Solenn Heussaff.