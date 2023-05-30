MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) publicly congratulated one of its former candidates for winning another national pageant.

On its social media pages, MUPh showed its support for Angelica Lopez, who was recently crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2023.

"We would like to extend our most heartfelt congratulations to Angelica Lopez for winning the 2023 Bb. Pilipinas International title!" the post read.

"You are and always have been a queen, Angelica! We know you'll represent the country beautifully and make us all proud!"

Lopez, for her part, said in the comments section: "Thank you so much po."

Before winning the Bb. Pilipinas International crown, Lopez competed in Miss Universe Philippines 2022.

The beauty queen from Palawan finished as a Top 16 semi-finalist, with Pasay's Celeste Cortesi declared as the winner.

She also placed in the Top 3 of MUPh's Fashion and Runway Challenge.