LOOK: Nadine Lustre's fancy vegan date in France

Nadine Lustre once again delighted her fans with a rare glimpse of her relationship with Christophe Bariou.

The actress, who recently went vegan, enjoyed a healthy yet fancy meal with her French boyfriend at Arpège, a three-star Michelin restaurant.

Located in Paris, Arpège is known for its beautifully plated vegetable-forward dishes, as seen in Lustre's latest Instagram posts.

"Date," she simply said in the caption.

At the helm of Arpège is chef Alain Passard, who is known for giving vegetables center stage in his culinary creations.

The restaurant serves dishes that are "guided by the seasons," with customers having the option to order set menus or a la carte, as seen on its website.

Lustre shifted to a vegan diet after going pescatarian, a move that was influenced by her island life in Siargao.

It was also in Siargao where she met Bariou, who owns a resort in the Philippines' surfing capital.

In a recent interview with beauty doctor to the stars Aivee Teo, Lustre said she has been vegan for eight months.

She has also stopped shopping for leather goods as part of her new lifestyle.