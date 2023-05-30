

Maxine Medina is grateful to be surrounded by her nearest and dearest in her recent beach bachelorette party.

The beauty queen-turned-actress shared photos from the celebration in Boracay on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

"Thank you to everyone who made this day possible... I couldn't have asked for a better celebration with my loved ones," she said in the caption.

Medina's close friend and fellow Miss Universe Philippines titleholder, Ariella Arida, was also part of the celebration.

"I love making memories with you," she told Arida in another Instagram post, showing photos of them from her bridal shower. "You are the best of the besties!"

To which Arida replied: "Love you! Can't wait for the big day!"

Medina represented the Philippines in the 65th Miss Universe in Manila in January 2017. She finished in the Top 6, with Iris Mittenaere of France winning the crown.

It was in April last year when Medina announced her engagement to Timmy Llana, a diving instructor.