'We Will Rock You' musical to be staged in Manila

MANILA -- The hit musical "We Will Rock You" is set to be shown in the Philippines this year as part of its world tour.

GMG Productions and Selladoor Worldwide made the announcement in a statement released Monday, saying the Philippine leg will be held at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre in Circuit Makati from October 27 to November 20.

The rock-powered production features 24 of Queen's biggest hits, such as "We Will Rock You," "We Are the Champions," and "Bohemian Rhapsody."

"The original production has been seen by over 16 million people worldwide. We can't think of a better title to come back with after such a long intermission -- and there is no better place to launch the show than the Philippines. We know Filipino audiences love Queen and Queen music,” said GMG Productions CEO and "We Will Rock You" producer Carlos Candal.

"We Will Rock You" is directed and choreographed by Olivier Award nominee Nick Winston, with set design by Tom Rogers and costumes by Sarah Mercade. It follows two revolutionaries as they try to save rock 'n roll in a post-apocalyptic world.

Tickets will be available starting June 1 for GMG newsletter subscribers, and June 6 for the general public.