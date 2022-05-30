MANILA -- Miss World Philippines on Monday announced the Top 11 finalists of its national costume competition.
They are:
- Tsina Jade Chu of Iloilo Province
- Angel Jed Latorre of Lambunao, Iloilo
- Ingrid Santamaria of Paranaque City
- Samantha Gabronino of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan
- Anje Manipol of Quezon Province
- Lady Justerinnie Santos of Bulakan, Bulacan
- Justine Beatrice Felizarta of Marikina City
- Kim Tiquestiques of Balagtas, Bulacan
- Gwendolyne Fourniol of Negros Occidental
- Paula Madarieta Ortega of Albay
- Natazha Vea Bautista of Misamis Oriental
This year's national costume competition had the theme Santacruzan, a religious-historical parade held every month of May.
The winner will be announced during the Miss World Philippines 2022 coronation night on June 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
