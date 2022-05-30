MANILA -- Miss World Philippines on Monday announced the Top 11 finalists of its national costume competition.

They are:

Tsina Jade Chu of Iloilo Province

Angel Jed Latorre of Lambunao, Iloilo

Ingrid Santamaria of Paranaque City

Samantha Gabronino of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan

Anje Manipol of Quezon Province

Lady Justerinnie Santos of Bulakan, Bulacan

Justine Beatrice Felizarta of Marikina City

Kim Tiquestiques of Balagtas, Bulacan

Gwendolyne Fourniol of Negros Occidental

Paula Madarieta Ortega of Albay

Natazha Vea Bautista of Misamis Oriental

This year's national costume competition had the theme Santacruzan, a religious-historical parade held every month of May.

The winner will be announced during the Miss World Philippines 2022 coronation night on June 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Below are the photos of the 11 finalists: