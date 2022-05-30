Home  >  Life

Miss World PH 2022: Top 11 of national costume competition named

Posted at May 30 2022 07:03 PM

MANILA -- Miss World Philippines on Monday announced the Top 11 finalists of its national costume competition.

They are: 

  • Tsina Jade Chu of Iloilo Province
  • Angel Jed Latorre of Lambunao, Iloilo
  • Ingrid Santamaria of Paranaque City
  • Samantha Gabronino of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan
  • Anje Manipol of Quezon Province
  • Lady Justerinnie Santos of Bulakan, Bulacan
  • Justine Beatrice Felizarta of Marikina City
  • Kim Tiquestiques of Balagtas, Bulacan
  • Gwendolyne Fourniol of Negros Occidental
  • Paula Madarieta Ortega of Albay
  • Natazha Vea Bautista of Misamis Oriental 

This year's national costume competition had the theme Santacruzan, a religious-historical parade held every month of May.

The winner will be announced during the Miss World Philippines 2022 coronation night on June 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

Below are the photos of the 11 finalists:

 

 

 
