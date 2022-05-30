Europe just became a lot more beautiful with the presence of two Filipina beauty queens.

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi and Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022 Michelle Dee have so far visited France and Monaco, as seen in their latest social media posts.

Also with them are Miss Universe Philippines creative director Jonas Gaffud and director of communications Voltaire Tayag.

They visited the Philippine pavilion in Cannes, France and was welcomed by Film Development Council of the Philippines chair Liza Diño, as well as watched the Monaco Grand Prix.

Check out photos from their trip below:

Cortesi and Dee represented the country on the international stage before winning their respective titles in Miss Universe Philippines,

The former finished in the Top 8 of Miss Earth 2018, while the latter placed in the Top 12 of Miss World 2019.