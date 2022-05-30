Laverne Cox inspires first transgender Barbie doll

American actress Laverne Cox inspired the first transgender Barbie doll which is celebrating its 50th birthday.

In an Instagram post, Barbie described Cox as a trailblazer, icon, and advocate, making her a fit addition to the tribute collection.

"In honor of her 50th birthday, Barbie is thrilled to welcome @LaverneCox as the newest #Barbie Tribute Collection doll, recognizing her impact in TV, film, fashion, and the LGBTQ+ community," Barbie said.

"Additionally, we are proud to celebrate Laverne’s milestone birthday with a donation to @TransFamilySOS because everyone deserves to feel safe, seen, and celebrated for who they are," it added.

Cox thanked Barbie for being inclusive, noting how much this means to the LGBT community, especially to her trans brothers and sisters.

"There is now a Laverne Cox Barbie doll. Just Wow! Thank you to everyone at @mattel for all the love you poured into creating her. And thank you for this moment for the trans and lgbtq+ community in truly challenging times, particularly for trans kids," Cox said.

"I am so deeply humbled and I hope this doll will be a beacon of hope and possibility for Barbie fans and beyond of all ages," she added.

Cox rose to fame for her role as Sophia Burset in the Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black." She made a lot of firsts for the trans community from the covers of Time and Cosmopolitan magazine and a wax figure at Madame Tussauds.