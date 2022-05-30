MANILA -- Actress Maricel Soriano took to social media to honor beauty expert James Cooper, who passed away on Sunday. He was 73.

In her Instagram page, Soriano paid tribute to her long-time image stylist, whom she called "Mother Goose."

"Thank you for the many years of love and friendship, and treating me like your own daughter. You have been a big part of who I am today and I am forever grateful. I love you my Mother Goose ... Till we meet again," Soriano wrote.

Cooper, a pioneering Filipino hair and make-up artist who made a mark in Hollywood in the 1970s, passed away on Sunday in San Pablo City, Laguna.

Cooper had just celebrated his 73rd birthday last May 18.

Cooper enjoyed success in Hollywood beginning in the 1970s, doing make-up for such stars as Farrah Fawcett, Victoria Principal and Jamie Lee Curtis, among others.

Along with the late Fanny Serrano, Jesi Mendez and other beauty experts, Cooper is considered as one of the pillars of the local make-up industry.

He is also credited as the first Filipino to introduce his own make-up line.

Amid success, Cooper chose to return to the Philippines in the 1980s to establish his salon chain and devote his time to business and civic projects in Laguna and Quezon.