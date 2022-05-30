MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

ARCANA LOUNGE OPENS IN GREENHILLS

Arcana Lounge recently opened at Promenade Mall in Greenhills, serving fun twists to Filipinos' favorite dishes.

Among its offerings are Sisig Rolls, Sliders, Buffalo Wings, Porterhouse Steaks, Lamb Rack, and Prawn Thermidore.

Arcana Lounge also has a wide selection of drinks, such as Whiskey Sour, Negroni, Picnic Cocktail, and Arcana Twister.

JOLLIBEE'S LARGE PEACH MANGO PIE

Jollibee is now offering a larger version of its best-selling Peach Mango Pie.

It is available in all stores nationwide at P45 solo, and P132 for a three-piece pack. It can also be ordered for delivery, drive-thru, and takeout.

MCDONALD'S CARAMEL POPCORN DRINKS

McDonald's recently launched its Caramel Popcorn Drinks lineup.

The fast food chain's Iced Coffee, Iced Latte, Coffee Float, and Coke Float can now be enjoyed with caramel popcorn syrup.

They can also enjoy up to P21 off when they redeem their Caramel Popcorn drinks with the McDonald's App.

NEW WORLD'S HANDCRAFTED MACHANG

New World Makati Hotel's Chinese restaurant Jasmine celebrates the

traditional Dragonboat Festival with handcrafted machang or zongzi, a glutinous rice dish with two kinds of fillings wrapped in lotus leaves, and steamed or boiled.

The sticky rice delicacy is served and shared among family and friends to honor the annual holiday which occurs on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese calendar.

Customers can choose between a savory or sweet version. The traditional variety consists of glutinous rice, pork, yellow bean, salted egg, and mushroom, while the other is glutinous rice with red bean filling.

Each order is priced at P850 nett, with a 10% discount available for Club Epicure members' orders and bulk orders with at least 50 boxes. A senior citizen discount of 20% and 12% VAT exempt is honored up to only 1 box senior citizen card.

The restaurant likewise offers complimentary delivery service for bulk orders of minimum 50 boxes within a 3 kilometer radius from the hotel.

For orders, guests can call +63288116888 ext. 3679, e-mail fbreservations.manila@newworldhotels.com, call or message on Viber/Whatsapp at +639178884194.

NINONG RY SHARES HOW TO COOK STEAK

YouTube cooking sensation Ninong Ry has shared how he cooks steak in partnership with GLife, a feature on the GCash app.

Here's how he prepares steak in a cast iron pan:

Ingredients:

- 250g T-bone steak

- 3 cloves fresh garlic

- 1-2 tbsp salted butter

- white pepper

- salt

- 100 ml red wine

- 1 tbsp flour

- 175 ml water

Procedure:

1. Preheat cast iron pan until very hot and smoking

2. Season the steak with salt and pepper

3. Cook the steak to your desired doneness; put the butter and crushed garlic one minute before you reach your desired doneness

4. Baste the steak with butter

5. Let the steak rest for up to 10 minutes

6. Deglaze the pan with red wine, then put the flour to make a rue and add water to form a gravy

7. Serve and enjoy

SEATTLE'S BEST OPENS FIRST DRIVE-THRU STORE

Seattle's Best Coffee has opened its first drive thru store at Rosario Ibaan Road in Barangay Namunga, Batangas, offering both food and beverages.

Aside from the drive-thru service, it also features a cozy café for customers who want to dine in.

More details are available on Seattle's Best Coffee's social media pages.

SOLANE'S EASY EATS FOR FIRST-TIME PARENTS

LPG brand Solane is suggesting the following nutritious meals that first-time parents can easily prepare at home.

These include wraps, one-pot dishes such as rice bowls and pasta, and heat-and-eat homecooked meals which can be prepared in advance.

More details are available at the Solane app and social media page.

THE PENINSULA MANILA'S 5-COURSE DINNER

The Peninsula Manila is having a wine dinner celebration this June.

On Wednesday, June 1, executive chef Xavier Castello is creating a five-course dinner in Old Manila complementing one of Spain's most celebrated wineries – Bodegas Emilio Moro.

The dinner -- from appetizer to dessert -- will be paired with a classic Polvorete Godello, Bierzo white wine, along with a fresh El Zarzal Godello, Bierzo, and the bodega’s premium red Emilio Moro, Ribera del Duero, and the organic red wine La Felisa, Ribera del Duero.

The five-course Old Manila degustation menu is priced at P6,000, inclusive of taxes. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., and prepaid reservations are required.

For inquiries and orders, call +632 8887-2888 extension 6691 or email DiningPMN@peninsula.com.

'WINNING MEALS' BY SEA GAMES PH ATHLETE

Ajinomoto Philippines Corp. has sponsored four-time mountain bike national champion Ariana Evangelista in the SEA Games, giving her a Kachimeshi Winning Meal Plan.

The goal of Ajinomoto's Kachimeshi is to achieve proper nutrition with easy-to-cook meals that meet fitness goals.

Some of the dishes in Evangelista's Kachimeshi plan include Tofu Mushroom Rice Bowl, Beef and Vegetable Rice Bowl, Lean Beef Nilaga, and Fish Fillet in Sweet and Sour Sauce.

More details are available on Ajinomoto's Cookmunity Page.

YOGOST OPENS ATC BRANCH

Yogurt chain Yogost has opened a branch at the Alabang Town Center (ATC) mall in Muntinlupa City.

Located on the 2nd level of ATC's Expansion Wing, the new branch is set to become Yogost's flagship store in the south

Customers can order from the branch via in-store visits, the Yogost website, or through delivery apps like GrabFood, FoodPanda, Pickaroo, and Kraver's Canteen.

More details are available on Yogost's social media pages.