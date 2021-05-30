This limited edition single malt targets drinkers who know whisky

Adrian Tecson, Highland Park's Philippine brand advocate. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Orkney-based Scotch whisky brand Highland Park bottles the inspiration and wisdom of three master whisky distillers in the limited edition Triskelion.

Triskelion, the Viking term for wisdom and poetic inspiration, is such an apt name for this whisky. The logo shows three interlocked horns inscribed with runes representing the three master blenders behind this whisky.

The Triskelion brings together over 100 years of combined whisky-making experience of the triumvirate of Orkney whisky rock stars – Gordon Motion, Highland Park’s current master blender Gordon Motion; recently retired master blender Max McFarlane; and master whisky emeritus, John Ramsay. Together, they carefully selected first-fill sherry seasoned Spanish oak butts, sherry-seasoned American oak casks, and first-fill bourbon barrels and hogsheads to come up with a truly unique blend that is still distinctively a Highland Park single malt.

Highland Park has a cult following among scotch aficionados. Their bottles are recommended for those who wish to step up from friendly beginner whiskys to start appreciating more complex notes like smoke and peat. The Triskelion is unique in the sense that the trademark smoke and peat are there, but there is a counterpoint of citrus and sweet notes that result in a remarkably balanced sipping whisky.

“The Triskelion will appeal to the drinker who knows his whisky. Someone who appreciates a lot of layers, brighter, and more complex flavor profiles,” said Adrian Tecson, Highland Park’s Philippine brand advocate.

This deep russet whisky has the aroma of dried oranges crème brûlée, and honey. A whiff of the 45.1% ABV whisky might intimidate the unprepared. However, a sip of reveals that it’s a lot gentler than the first sniff. The whisky just covers the palate with a rich creamy oily feel. The peat and smoke are delicately balanced by sweetness of orange peel and apricots with the spice of cumin.

With the skill and mastery that went into the Triskelion, it seems a shame to waste this whiskey as a cocktail. Rather, cool this down with the bare minimum of ice and have this neat.

While the Triskelion is not necessarily a dessert whisky, it is recommended to pair with dark chocolates to complement its citrusy sweetness.

There are only 50 bottles of Highland Park Triskelion in the Philippines with an SRP of P16,800 per 700ml bottle available from their website or directly from local distributor Future Trade International.