Why Angelica Lopez was surprised to be crowned Bb. Pilipinas International

MANILA - Angelica Lopez admitted she could not believe that she was crowned Bb. Pilipinas International 2023 on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

During the coronation night, Lopez noted that many believed she was better suited to be Bb. Pilipinas Globe, she revealed in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

“Everyone’s telling me that I’m fit for Miss Globe. And then when they called Miss International, OMG, [I could not believe it],” she said.

Having won the title, Lopez wants to challenge the stereotype that Miss International should possess fair skin.

“I am so proud because I am the second Palawenyo who won [Bb. Pilipinas] International. The first one po who won [Bb. Pilipinas] International was Janicel Lubino. I really want to break the stereotype that Miss International should be fair-skinned. I still can’t believe it po,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lopez dedicated her win to her mother, who passed away five years ago.

“For those who don’t know, I grew up in low economic status household . At the age of 14, I became a dishwasher and waitress and really worked hard,“ she told ABS-CBN News.

“It was my mother who taught me the value of money, to be resilient, that’s why I have become the strong independent woman that I am,“ she added.



“It’s really my mother who helped me to become the person that I am today. I dedicate this win to her."

The representative from Palawan was crowned Bb. Pilipinas International 2023 by reigning Miss International Jasmin Selberg of Germany, who flew to Manila to attend the national pageant. Lopez' predecessor, Nicole Borromeo, presented her sash.

She hopes to finish her Psychology degree while waiting for the Miss International pageant in 2024.

Anna Valencia Lakrini of Bataan won the Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2023 crown, with Katrina Anne Johnson of Davao del Sur and Atasha Reign Parani of General Trias, Cavite named first and second runner-up, respectively.

Only two crowns were given in this year's Bb. Pilipinas coronation night, versus last year's four -- the national pageant previously sent representatives for Miss Intercontinental (the last being Gabrielle Basiano) and Miss Grand International (with fifth runner-up Roberta Tamondong as its final delegate).