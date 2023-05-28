TRANSCRIPT: How Binibining Pilipinas winners fared in Q&A portion

The top 4 aspirants of Binibining Pilipinas 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS -CBN News

MANILA — The contestants of Binibining Pilipinas 2023 battled it out in the question and answer portion of the pageant, with Angelica Lopez from Palawan winning the Bb. Pilipinas International 2023 crown on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Here's how the top 4 aspirants fared in the Q&A portion.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez from Palawan

QUESTION: What makes you a Binibini who walks the talk and who is beyond mere self-promotion?

ANSWER: I stand here tonight because it is my mother that instilled in me the values and morals that I am using to be the woman that I am now today – a woman who has the strength, courage, and tenacity. The strength to decide for herself, what she wants, really works hard to achieve it, to have the courage to face any obstacles in life and tenacity to hold onto her wisdom of choice. I believe it is always a dream come true to be here. That is why I am a Binibini that I’ve always been meant to be.

Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini from Bataan

QUESTION: In what ways is a beauty pageant candidate aiming for a crown similar to a politician running for an electoral post?

ANSWER: As someone who’s joining for the second time, I know that a beauty pageant has a platform on which we can talk about causes which are dear to our heart. My cause that is dear to my heart is nutrition. As a nutrition scientist, as an advocate for proper nutrition, I know that in advocating with this platform from Binibining Pilipinas, we can inspire so many people. A politician can inspire a whole community, and so can we.

Binibining Pilipinas 2023 First Runner-up Katrina Anne Johnson from Davao Del Sur

QUESTION: What are you most unapologetic for when it comes to your personal values?

ANSWER: What I am most unapologetic for is my authenticity, my honesty and my sincerity. My parents really instilled those values in me at a young age, showing me that you can accomplish anything in the world that you put your mind to as long as you’re loyal to who you are, and who you are in your heart. I hope that I am able to inspire other people standing on this stage showing you that even though you may not fit societal norm, if you are who you are, you are able to show that to the world.

Binibining Pilipinas 2023 Second Runner-up Atasha Reign Parani from General Trias, Cavite

QUESTION: Social media definitely creates engagement in pageantry. However, some observed that these are shallow and non-lasting connections. What are you thoughts on this social situation we are facing now?

ANSWER: As a public figure and as someone from ABS-CBN who gives service to the Filipino, I believe that social media is not just connection but engagement as well and touching other people’s lives with the heart that you have – a heart of gold. For me, my advocacy is for the children who have been domestically abused. If I were to imagine to inspire them and see that younger self of mine in the mirror every single day, I would do it another time like it’s my ultimate last chance. I just really want to show everyone that with social media and every platform, you can still move people and the world.