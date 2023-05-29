Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez concludes her reign as she takes her final walk. YouTube/Binibining Pilipinas

MANILA -- Is Chelsea Fernandez setting her sights on another pageant?

The beauty queen left her fans guessing in her latest Instagram post, which showed her farewell walk during the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night.

She ended her one-year reign as Bb. Pilipinas Globe, with Anna Valencia Lakrini as the new titleholder.

"Where do we go next?" she said in the caption.

In the comments section of her post, many fans told Fernandez to compete in Miss Universe Philippines. Winning the said national pageant will give her the chance to represent the country in Miss Universe, Miss Supranational, or Miss Charm.

Others, meanwhile, suggested for her to join the newly formed Miss Grand Philippines, which will send representatives to Miss Grand International.

Fernandez represented the Philippines in Miss Globe 2022 in Albania last October.

She finished as a Top 15 semi-finalist, with Anabel Payano of Dominican Republic winning the crown.