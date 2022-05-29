MANILA – Rabiya Mateo on Sunday shared a cryptic post on social media about putting up with something she didn’t deserve.

On Instagram, the former Miss Universe Philippines shared a quote card which reads: "I owe myself the biggest apology for putting up with what I didn't deserve."

Mateo captioned her post with “Good night” before adding three heart emojis.

She, however, did not disclose whether or not her post pertains to something she is personally going through or it involves her career.

Nonetheless, she was flooded with messages of support from her colleagues in the industry and followers.

Mateo finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe, which was held in Florida in May last year.

She is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

In previous years, the country's Miss Universe delegates were sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., which holds the annual Bb. Pilipinas pageant that was won by the likes of Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

Following her beauty pageant stint, Mateo ventured into show business as an actress.

She is currently in a relationship with actor Jeric Gonzales.

