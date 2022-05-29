Pioneer Filipino beauty expert James Cooper dies at 73

James Cooper receiving an award. Evelyn Alvaran

Veteran beauty expert James Cooper, a pioneering Filipino hair and make-up artist who made a mark in Hollywood in the 1970s, passed on Sunday at San Pablo City in Laguna.

Cooper’s sister Grace San Miguel Agsalud told ABS-CBN News he expired at around 6 p.m.

"Naghahanda sila sa prusisyon ng Santacruzan sa San Pablo cathedral nang bigla siyang tumumba," Agsalud related, citing the last moments of Cooper with his companions.

"Nag-attempt sila several times to revive him sa community hospital ng San Pablo," she added.

Cooper recently celebrated his 73rd birthday last May 18.

"We thank those who expressed their sympathies and love for James. Ang dami sa social media," she said.

Cooper enjoyed success in Hollywood beginning in the 1970s, doing make-up for such stars as Farrah Fawcett, Victoria Principal and Jamie Lee Curtis, among others.

Along with the late Fanny Serrano, Jesi Mendez and other beauty experts, Cooper is considered as one of the pillars of the local make-up industry.

He is also credited as the first Filipino to introduce his own make-up line.

"It was James who brought the airbrush make-up technology from the US," recalled Evelyn Alvaran, Cooper’s long-time associate at Hair Asia association of hairstylists and make-up artists.

He was also best known as the long-time image stylist of Maricel Soriano.

Amid success, Cooper chose to return to the Philippines in the 1980s to establish his salon chain and devote his time to business and civic projects in Laguna and Quezon.

Among those mourning Cooper are close friends, designer Renee Salud who described him as a brother to him; and Laguna representative Sol Aragones who said she will continue to pursue Cooper’s dreams in the beauty and art sector.

Cooper’s family has yet to finalize funeral arrangements.